A German millionaire survived a trip in a submarine | Info

The German Artur Loibl is one of the passengers who entered the submarine “Titan” and survived.

The German Arthur Loibl is one of the few people who visited the wreck of the Titanic in the submarine “Titan”, which is missing with five passengers. The adventurer points out that it is not the first time that the deep-diving ship “Titan” needs help and calls his submarine trip to the wreck of the famous ship a “suicide mission”. “I was incredibly lucky then,” Artur Loibl (60) told the German newspaper Bild about his adventure.

Loibl paid $110,000 for the dangerous underwater odyssey in August 2021 when he reached the famous wreck in the now infamous submarine “Titan”. He was accompanied by the French expert on “Titanic” Paul-Henri Nargeole (73) and the founder and executive director of the company that owns the submarine Stockton Rush (61), who are now trapped 3,500 meters below the surface with three passengers.

“It was a suicide mission then,” exclaimed the Bavarian entrepreneur, recalling his own journey into the abyss. He states that there were many problems. “The first submarine we entered was not working. We also had to give up further diving to a depth of 1,600 meters,” says Loibl. The entrepreneur states that in the end they dived five hours late due to electrical problems, which he suspects are responsible for the current plight of the “Titan” crew.

“Not only that, just before the trip, the stabilizer tube support that balances the submarine tore, and it had to be reattached with zip ties,” the German said. According to him, the conditions on “Titan” were not very encouraging.

“You need strong nerves. You must not be claustrophobic and you must be able to sit with your legs crossed for ten hours,” described the aquanaut who visited the remains of the Titanic twice during the ride. During one of the dives, he even landed on an ill-fated ship. Loibl says that of all his adventures, the “Titan” expeditions were the most extreme and states that he prays for the safe return of the passengers in the sunken submarine.

“It must be hell down there. There is only two and a half meters of space, the temperature is four degrees, there are no chairs, no toilets…” he added.

The submarine that was still transporting British billionaire Hamish Harding, that is, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son (19), disappeared on Sunday morning, and according to the latest information, it has oxygen until tomorrow around noon, our time.

