A Good Person, Movie Review (2023)

The well-known actor of the series “Scrubs”Zach Braff, fuels his prolific career as a director with a new tape, “A good person” (A good person), which adds to his filmography of some renown where we can find titles like “Something in common” (2004) o “A hit with style” (2017), all of them with Zach at the controls. In this case, he returns with a film that will not leave anyone indifferent, a dense melodrama, loaded with scenes that seek to break the viewer, and can be heavy material for a large part of the public that does not connect with the story, but that it can also excite and destroy with its viewing in equal parts.

The plot of the film, starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman, revolves around the common loss of Allison (Florence Pugh), a young woman with a bright future, and Daniel (Morgan Freeman), the father of her fiancé. Starting from this loss, the film navigates through themes such as loss, guilt, destiny, forgiveness and the different ways that exist to fight against adversity, focusing on the destructive approach that Allison has decided to adopt. And it is that, despite repeating scenes from films already seen in the genre, it is the leading couple that elevates the film, leaving us equally exciting and thoughtful scenes, as well as two memorable performances.