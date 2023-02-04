Home World A Guinness record was broken in Serbia Magazine
A Guinness record was broken in Serbia Magazine

A Guinness record was broken in Serbia Magazine

Today in Belgrade, the Guinness record for the largest number of people with the same first and last name was broken!

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanovć

In Belgrade today, the Guinness world record for the “largest gathering of people with the same first and last name” was broken, more precisely by the gathering of 256 Milica Jovanović, reports RTS.

Girls with the name Milica Jovanović from all over Serbia gathered in one place to break the current record that was set in Tokyo last year, when 178 people gathered in one cinema, all with the name Hirokazu Tanaka.

The breaking of the record was attended by Glenn Pollard, representative of Guinness World Records, who presented the organizers with a certificate confirming the new Guinness record.

For participants who are not from Belgrade, transportation is provided from several larger cities: Niš, Čačak, Kragujevac and Novi Sad. Transportation was also organized for one girl who is in a wheelchair. At the entrance to the cinema hall of the judges of the Guinness Book of Records, Glenn Pollard was checking if their name was really Milica Jovanović. Along with the identity card, the candidates had to have a document with their first and last name written in Latin letters.

