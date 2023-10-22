Home » A Hamas military leader killed. Lebanon, the US is holding back Israel
World

A Hamas military leader killed. Lebanon, the US is holding back Israel

by admin
A Hamas military leader killed. Lebanon, the US is holding back Israel

TEL AVIV – The Shin Beth, the Israeli intelligence agency that deals with internal security problems, has created a unit called Nil – Netzach Ysrael – and has the task of killing all Hamas members who participated in the October 7 massacres in Southern Israel. On the body of one of the Hamas raiders killed that day, according to the American news site Axios which is in possession of a dispatch-report from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, a USB stick was found which also contained the drawing of a device for dispersing cyanide taken from an al Qaeda file dating back to 2003.

See also  Use: Shoot at an elementary school in Texas, arrested

You may also like

the Iliad network is growing in Italy

Former Cuban Consul in Galicia Convicted for Attack...

Belgrade Book Fair 2023 | Magazine

Synod of Bishops Addresses Women’s Role, Protection of...

Antonio Ricci: “Giabruno case? Here’s my reconstruction.”

Israeli army escalates airstrikes in Gaza, targeting terrorists...

the story of the blind ‘super dog’ –...

Mexico’s Upcoming Pre-Campaigns for General Elections: What to...

The new Rai production presents a preview in...

Summit on the Palestinian Issue in Egypt Calls...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy