TEL AVIV – The Shin Beth, the Israeli intelligence agency that deals with internal security problems, has created a unit called Nil – Netzach Ysrael – and has the task of killing all Hamas members who participated in the October 7 massacres in Southern Israel. On the body of one of the Hamas raiders killed that day, according to the American news site Axios which is in possession of a dispatch-report from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, a USB stick was found which also contained the drawing of a device for dispersing cyanide taken from an al Qaeda file dating back to 2003.

Share this: Facebook

X

