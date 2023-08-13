Home » A landslide in China has killed 21 people not far from the city of Xi’an
World

A landslide in China has killed 21 people not far from the city of Xi’an

by admin
A landslide in China has killed 21 people not far from the city of Xi’an

The Chinese authorities they announced that a large landslide that occurred on Friday not far from Xi’an, a large city in northwest China, killed 21 people. There are also six people still missing. The landslide destroyed some homes and left hundreds of people without electricity: it was caused by the very heavy rains generated by typhoon Khanum, which arrived in China in recent days.

In recent days, China, together with other East Asian countries, has been hit by two typhoons in a row: first, typhoon Doksuri, which had arrived in late July and had caused enormous floods also in the Beijing region, causing dozens of deaths, and then Typhoon Khanum.

See also  No new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Shaanxi on February 10-Western Net (Shaanxi News Net)

You may also like

Neymar in Arabia: agreement with Al Hilal that...

Feminicide in Bolzano, stabbed to death at the...

Flash Gordon. comic review in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

‘You have occupied the territory, now what?’ –...

Continuity in Ecuador’s Presidential Race: Villavicencio’s Vice-Presidential Formula...

NATO on the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army...

Ecuador, the 36-year-old environmentalist challenges the narcos: she...

an advertising page of the Giornale di Sicilia...

Scottish county with the most twins | Magazine

Restaurant tricks that make us eat more |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy