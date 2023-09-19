A large number of mistakes by referees in the Super League of Serbia Sport

“Referees who made significant mistakes and who repeat them will be punished”, is the message of the Football Association of Serbia (FSS).

The Referee Commission of the Football Association of Serbia announced after the stormy matches of the Super League and concluded that it had seen the most errors by referees since the beginning of the season. In a detailed announcement, it was stated that the referee Miloš Milanović made a mistake when he awarded a penalty for Crvena zvezda against Čukaricki, as well as that he made a mistake when he did not play the penalty in favor of the red and whites because he did not award a foul in the penalty area at the start of the game in the 57th minute. football player Čukarički.

Also, the referee of the stormy match Partizan – Radnik Surdulica, Dejan Trifković, made a mistake. He first made a mistake when he canceled the goal of the black and whites, and then when he awarded a penalty in the 96th minute from which Partizan scored the winning goal. In both situations, the referees were criticized for not using the assistance of VAR technology. Read the announcement:

“At the session of the FSS Referee Commission held on September 18, 2023, controversial situations that occurred in the matches of the 7th round of the Serbian Super League were analyzed in an extraordinary manner. During the current mandate of the SK FSS (from June 2021) until today, this was the round with the highest number of errors as the referee on the field as well as in the use of the VAR system.

Referees who have made significant mistakes and who repeat them will be punished in accordance with the severity of the mistakes made and will not be delegated for a long period of time. After a detailed analysis of the refereeing in the mentioned matches, the following conclusions were reached:

Assistant referee Svetozar Živin and VAR referee Jelena Cvetković made an obvious mistake in the match between FK Voždovac and FK Mladost Lučani. The refereeing team failed to award a penalty kick in the 45th + 1st minute due to a punishable handling of the ball by the defender of FK Voždovac, his hand in an unnatural position. The responsibility lies with the assistant referee on that side who had a clear overview of the situation and especially the VAR who had to react and call the referee to review the video because it is an obvious foul. The second goal of FK Voždovac in the 48th minute was scored after offside. Here again, the biggest responsibility rests with the VAR referee, who had to intervene and inform the referee that it was offside. Referee Miloš Milanović and VAR referee Momčilo Marković at the match between FK Čukarički and FK Crvena zvezda. The referee wrongly awarded a penalty kick to the away team in the 47th minute. In the 57th minute, he made the mistake of not awarding a penalty kick in favor of FK Crvena zvezda due to the tripping of a player of the visiting team by a player of FK Čukarički. VAR should have reacted and called the referee to review the footage. The head referee Dejan Trifković and VAR referee Pavle Tomić made a mistake in the match between FK Partizan and FK Radnik. The referee made a mistake when, in the 41st minute, after an unnecessary and wrong call from the VAR room, he changed the correct decision made on the field to concede a goal to FK Partizan because there was no foul. The referee made a mistake in 90+6. minute when he awarded a penalty kick for the home team because the pushing of the home player by the visiting team was preceded by a foul by another home player. VAR made a mistake once again, he had to call the referee to look at the footage. The head referee Novak Simović made two important and obvious mistakes in the match between FK Radnički and FK IMT. First when he awarded a penalty kick for the home team after the ball hit the hand of a defender in a natural position. The VAR correctly invited him to watch the footage, but the referee stuck to the wrong decision, which makes the severity of the mistake more important. The total number of mistakes until this round was minimal, the referees contributed with their decisions to watch some very high-quality matches and make the championship very interesting. . Since the Referee Commission received the support of the FSS in June 2021, it has been insisted that all clubs have equal treatment. At all seminars, including the last one held on September 12, 2023, we stressed that we will not tolerate uneven criteria in favor of individual clubs. Despite the evident progress and legacy that lasts for decades, we still haven’t reached the set goal. Nevertheless, we firmly believe that with further dedicated work and with the support of the FSS, we will succeed in this.

The referee’s commission will not pay attention to statements, insults, disparagements and will continue to fight for equal treatment of all clubs in the two highest ranks of the competition. Just as he will try to choose those who have enough knowledge and ability to cope with all the pressures of the matches of the two highest levels of competition in the selection of referees.

We are convinced that in the continuation of the championship, the number of mistakes will be much less, that the upcoming eternal derby will pass without controversial situations and that we will all contribute to the improvement of the overall environment and sports culture in Serbian football”, stated in the announcement of the “disciplinarians”.

