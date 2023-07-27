A long demonstration for Lords of the Fallen gameplay

CI Games today released a lengthy demonstration of the gameplay of Lords of the Fallenthe new soulslike open world expected on October 13th. The video shows us some of the many places that we will find in the world of the game, as we follow the objective of defeating the demonic god Adyr.

Each major area of ​​the map is interconnected with at least two others, so the order players venture into these lands is largely up to them. However, in this expansive RPG experience they will have to survive not just one world, but two, thanks to the game’s unique dual realm mechanic.

Alongside the realm of the living, Axiom, exists its undead counterpart, Umbral, with each realm featuring its own unique paths, enemies, characters, and of course, treasure. Equipped with their Lamp of Umbral, players can switch to this parallel world at any time, but will use one of their two lives to do so. When a player dies in the realm of the living, they automatically resurrect in the same spot, albeit in the realm of the undead, for one last chance to survive…even if the tides are against them.

The video also gives us new details on the co-op feature of the title. To invite a second player to join our adventure, we’ll have to visit a rest point (relic) within the game, where we’ll be able to choose to fight alongside a friend or a randomly selected player. Another new game element that Lords of the Fallen introduced to the genre is the ability for players to create their own vestiges, although it can only be done in very select locations and requires an extremely rare resource to do so.

In addition to numerous other gameplay details, many details have also been revealed about the completely overhauled combat system that players will be using in Lords of the Fallen, seamlessly interweaving melee, magical, and ranged abilities. In addition to the standard attacks, players can map up to four additional ranged or magical abilities to their controller for instant access. Not only does this allow for a far greater variety of fights, with the ability to string together an almost infinite number of combos, but it quickly speeds up combat by reducing the need to swap skills.

We leave you to the movie, enjoy!

MX Video – Lords of the Fallen

