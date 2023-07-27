WTA and ATP tournament: Tennis in Hamburg: Altmaier beats Rublev – Akugue in the semifinals

Status: 07/27/2023 8:56 p.m

Daniel Altmaier caused a surprise at the tennis tournament in Hamburg’s Rothenbaum. The young Reinbeker Noma Noha Akugue is also continuing her fairy tale. For Jule Niemeier and Eva Lys, however, the tournament is over.

The 24-year-old Altmaier prevailed in the round of 16 after a strong performance 6:2, 6:2 against the world number seven Andrej Rublev from Russia and reached the quarterfinals.

Rublev, tournament winner of 2020, was one of the biggest title candidates in the Hanseatic city. However, Altmaier played well on Center Court and dominated against Rublev, who had recently triumphed in Bastad, Sweden.

“Today I had a little extra motivation,” said Altmaier: “My good friend Christian is here with his wife, I had to give him a wedding present.”

After the Masters in Madrid, the Kempener reached his second quarter-finals this year and followed Alexander Zverev as the second German professional in the round of eight. Yannick Hanfmann from Karlsruhe, who meets Zhang Zhizhen from China in the evening, could follow suit and would be Altmaier’s quarter-final opponent on Friday.

Noha Akugue: National coach Rittner makes a big compliment

Reinbeker Noha Akugue earned a 5: 7, 6: 4, 7: 5 win against the experienced Italian Martina Trevisan from Italy, who had been in the semifinals of the French Open in 2022, with fighting spirit, nerves of steel and aggressiveness. It feels good,” said Noha Akugue: “I’m really proud of myself and have no words.”

Noha Akugue was world number 207. went into the tournament with a wildcard and also impressed national coach Barbara Rittner and ex-pro Andrea Petkovic, who watched the game on the M1 outdoor court. Rittner praised her for an “incredible” performance: “I’m super happy, and it’s also important for everyone else that they pull each other up.” In the semifinals, the teenager will now face Diana Schnaider, also 19, from Russia.

Jule Niemeier and Eva Lys had previously had to give up their hopes. The 23-year-old Dortmunder Niemeier lost against the Australian Daria Saville 3: 6, 2: 6. Lys was beaten a little later by Arantxa Rus from the Netherlands 2:6, 2:6.

Niemeier with too many mistakes in their game

Niemeier’s quota of first serves was too low to be able to exert pressure. There were also many unforced errors from the baseline. “I should have played the ball more consistently,” Niemeier complained. “I couldn’t do that today.” Niemeier made it into the top four in 2021.

This time she lacked the ultimate consistency, said the Wimbledon quarter-finalist from 2022, but drew a not unsatisfied conclusion from her performances in Hamburg: “You also have to see the big picture. There were a lot of good things there. I should take the positive with me. “

Lys fails against Rus

Hamburg’s Lys lost to Arantxa Rus 2-6, 2-6. Against the number seven seeded Rus, the Kiev-born had world number 167. after great performances in the rounds before, hardly a chance and said goodbye to the Hamburg tournament after 1:16 hours.

Lys didn’t play as precisely and patiently as on Wednesday, but also had a much stronger opponent in left-hander Rus than before with Panna Udvardy. “I was always missing the last point, the last ball. I was a bit out of breath today,” said the Hamburg native to NDR. In the semi-finals, the Dutchwoman now meets Niemeier conqueror Saville.

This topic in the program:

Hamburg Journal | 07/27/2023 | 19:30 o’clock