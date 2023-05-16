Alexander Zverev defeats JJ Wolf at ATP Masters in Rome

Dhe first part of an unusual double pack is done, Alexander Zverev is in the round of 16 of the ATP Masters in Rome. After his third-round match against the American Jeffrey John Wolf was interrupted in the second set on Monday due to rain, the tennis Olympic champion made it 6: 4, 7: 5 perfect the following day – and had to give up a few hours later in an explosive See you again.

Because of the tight schedule, Zverev’s round of 16 against Russian Daniil Medvedev is scheduled for Tuesday evening. The top German player had already lost to the third in the world rankings at the Masters tournament in his adopted home of Monte Carlo a month ago – and then raged properly against Medvedev.

“Disappointed as an athlete”

“He’s one of the most unfair players we have in the world,” Zverev was annoyed about the antics of the former US Open winner on Sky after the defeat in the round of 16 in the Principality: “He tries everything when he’s behind, and I’m really disappointed about that as an athlete.”

In addition to Zverev, who is hoping for momentum for the French Open (from May 28th) after his serious ankle injury from last year and some disappointing results recently, Yannick Hanfmann is also fighting for a place in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. The man from Karlsruhe meets Medvedev’s compatriot Andrei Rublev in his first round of 16 at a tournament in the 1000 category.