Home World a long gameplay footage on planet Koboh
World

a long gameplay footage on planet Koboh

by admin
a long gameplay footage on planet Koboh

EA returns to show us today the awaited action-RPG Star Wars Jedi: Survivorfeaturing a lengthy gameplay demo exclusively released by IGN showing protagonist Cal on the planet Goofy.

In the game Cal lands on Koboh, a new planet in the Star Wars universe, after a secret mission goes awry, and he must seek assistance in repairing his ship, the Mantis. The video shows us Cal shortly after landing on the planet.

We show it to you below, while we remind you that the game is expected for April 28th. Good vision!

MX Video – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

See also  The British Foreign Minister revealed that the CCP's greatest fear was that the wolf was stinged and jumped in the foot | British Foreign Minister | Truss | Decoupling

You may also like

Sanremo 2023, Blanco chaos: the singer destroys the...

Interview with the Azkoitian quartet ṘO por “Baiagoan”...

Israeli soldiers kill 16-year-old for throwing a piece...

Earthquake in Turkey, the expert: “New tremors for...

The EU: Moscow uses disinformation as a weapon....

Brexit, here’s how the UK could return to...

Console me cake with apples or grandmother Teresa’s...

The baby that was born in the ruins...

Wednesday unstable with snow at hilly altitudes

A Nerd Show “La Musa d’Oro”, award to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy