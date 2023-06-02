a man died at Trastevere station, line stopped

Hit and killed by a train. It happens at the Trastevere train station. A homeless man died instantly, overwhelmed by a convoy. The train crash at around 12.00 on Friday 2nd June. In order to allow the intervention of the emergency services, the railway traffic was suspended. The repercussions were heavy with convoys stopped and delays of up to two hours.

The driver of a train in transit near the Trastevere stop requested the intervention of the railway police at around 12:00. Overwhelmed by the train and the man killed instantly, in order to allow the competent authorities to carry out the necessary investigations, railway traffic was suspended. According to the first investigations, the causes would be accidental. Crossing the tracks, the victim would have reached down to recover something that had fallen on the railway line, realizing too late the arrival of the train which then overwhelmed him, leaving no way out.

The inconvenience for the many users who – on the occasion of the long weekend of 2 June – were blocked. As Rfi writes “the trains of the Rome – Fiumicino Airport and Rome – Viterbo connections will suffer delays of up to 120 minutes, changes and cancellations”. At 14.00, the line was restored with severe delays.

On the spot to carry out the investigations, the investigators of the railway police, who intervened with the technicians of the Italian railway network, the 118 personnel and the firefighters and the magistrate on duty.