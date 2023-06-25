A man from Banja Luka died on the plane Info

An elderly man from Banja Luka died on the plane that left the Banja Luka airport for Gothenburg today.

Izvor: Shutterstock

As confirmed, today at 1:40 p.m. the Laktaši Police Station was informed by the coroner of the Laktaši Health Center that one passenger died on the Banjaluka-Gothenburg flight an hour after takeoff, and that the plane returned to the Banjaluka Airport.

“A police officer came to the scene together with the coroner, who after the examination of the body concluded that it was a natural death. The body of the deceased was taken over by the family,” said the Banjaluka Police Administration, Banjalukanet writes.

They confirmed from the Banja Luka airport that the plane returned to Banja Luka due to a medical emergency.

