A man from Banovići was detained because of threats Info

Male Š.S. from Banović was taken to the police twice for questioning because of the threats he made, first to his wife and children, and then publicly on social networks, the Tuzla Canton MUP reported.

Federal media report that it is Sherif Smajlović, who is in the video published on social networks said that “there will be a greater tragedy than the one in Serbia”.

Spokesperson for the Tuzla Canton MUP Police Administration, Adnana Sprečić, said that Š.S.

last night I reported myself to the police station that, when he gets the chance, he will attack his wife and children who left him.

“He was deprived of his liberty for disturbing public order and peace, and after he was brought to the Banovići Police Station, it was determined that he was under the influence of alcohol. On that occasion, he disturbed public order and peace, by grossly insulting police officers and by particularly brazen behavior. He is aware of everything the prosecutor on duty, by whose order he was kept in the premises until he sobered up, and then released,” Sprečićeva told N1.

After that, she added, a video was noticed on social networks, for which the prosecutor and Š.S. were informed again. was heard a second time as a suspect for the committed criminal offense of endangering security.

“However, he was not deprived of his liberty on the grounds of suspicion, but further checks were ordered, and in the following period, according to the agreement with the prosecutor, an appropriate report will be submitted,” Sprečićeva said.

