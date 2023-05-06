Marco Travaglio, the man on the right passed to the left: a case study

Bersani, Travaglio and Sommi against Meloni on Canale 9

Yesterday evening the “triple” and that is the former Minister of Economic Development Pierluigi Bersani, the director of Il Fatto Quotidiano Marco Travaglio and the presenter of “Accordi&Disaccordi” (Canale Nove) Luca Sommi, attacked the government and Giorgia Meloni. Travaglio, as usual, couldn’t wait to drop his mini phosphorus bombs not on a concrete fact, namely the decree on work, but on the politics of the centre-right in general.

Except that to do this you need to have clear political ideas and Travaglio always discounts his origin. A man of the right, albeit a liberal, he was miraculously met by Indro Montanelli who charged him a The newspaper then taken by Silvio Berlusconi who will become his number one enemy. It would be necessary to write a “phenomenology of Travaglio” because it is a case study. Travaglio is not a man of the left like Antonio Padellaro. Very famous for his “archives”, praised by Montanelli himself, Google ruined him.

He’s a right-handed man who had to change shape to adapt himself to a living, he became a executioner, he made a career in the shadow of Mani Pulite and so he approached the left arriving to write for l’Unità and Repubblica but he has nothing to do with them. Travaglio must suffer very intimately to pretend to make the accident to put together bread and accompaniment at the end of the month. But let’s get to last night.

Travaglio excited like a Lebanese moray eel could not wait to attack the center – right and Meloni guilty, according to him, of having provoked the other triple, that is, the trade union trimurti precisely on May 1st. Connected however was an awkward ally who dragged him into a dangerous embrace; there was in fact Pierluigi Bersani, which still appears with the words “Article One”. The refined Travaglio – thought is that the treacherous Meloni is not even “social right” but that has turned into a sort of Thatcher of Garbatella, That now he only wants to help the company to the detriment of the workers.

