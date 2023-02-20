Tongcheng Travel intends to acquire Tongcheng Tourism; the Chinese team won the 2023 Asian Badminton Mixed Team Championship; Acer Chairman: The demand for consumer electronics has not yet picked up｜Do Morning Post

Hello, good morning everyone, it’s another day full of energy, let’s browse the fresh morning paper first~

[Tongcheng Travel intends to acquire Tongcheng Travel]

Tongcheng Travel announced a letter of intent regarding possible acquisitions, and plans to acquire Tongcheng Travel at a total price of no more than 700 million yuan. At the end of December last year, Tongcheng Travel announced that it would acquire Tongcheng International Travel Service and actively promote the in-depth integration of its tourism and vacation business. The proposed acquisition of Tongcheng Travel is a continuation of Tongcheng Travel’s layout in the leisure travel and vacation market. At present, the relevant terms of the above-mentioned possible acquisition are still subject to further negotiation. As of the date of the announcement, the parties have not signed the final acquisition agreement.

[Beijing issues temporary price subsidies to needy people: more than 300,000 people involved, 40 yuan per person]

In order to better guarantee the basic life of the needy people, Beijing strictly implements the linkage mechanism between social assistance and security standards and price rises. Recently, a total of more than 300,000 needy people in 10 categories of urban and rural subsistence allowances in the city will be issued a temporary price subsidy in January 2023 , The subsidy standard is 40 yuan per person, and it is expected to be paid out before the end of February.

[Korean media: The world‘s first book written by ChatGPT and translated and proofread by AI will be published in South Korea next week]

“Korea Economic News” reported on February 19 that South Korean publisher Snowfox Books plans to release a book written entirely by ChatGPT, and artificial intelligence (AI) machines are responsible for translation into Korean, proofreading and illustration work, which is the first in the global publishing industry. example. The book, titled “45 Ways to Find the Purpose of Life,” is based on a content idea developed by Snowfox Books CEO Seo Jin and will hit shelves on Feb. 22.

【The Chinese team won the 2023 Asian Badminton Mixed Team Championship】

On February 19, local time, the final of the 2023 Asian Badminton Mixed Team Championships was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Chinese team defeated the South Korean team with a total score of 3:1 and won the championship.