Tongcheng Travel intends to acquire Tongcheng Tourism; the Chinese team won the 2023 Asian Badminton Mixed Team Championship; Acer Chairman: The demand for consumer electronics has not yet picked up｜Do Morning Post
Shao Chen 2023-02-20 08:00:00
Hello, good morning everyone, it’s another day full of energy, let’s browse the fresh morning paper first~
[Tongcheng Travel intends to acquire Tongcheng Travel]
Tongcheng Travel announced a letter of intent regarding possible acquisitions, and plans to acquire Tongcheng Travel at a total price of no more than 700 million yuan. At the end of December last year, Tongcheng Travel announced that it would acquire Tongcheng International Travel Service and actively promote the in-depth integration of its tourism and vacation business. The proposed acquisition of Tongcheng Travel is a continuation of Tongcheng Travel’s layout in the leisure travel and vacation market. At present, the relevant terms of the above-mentioned possible acquisition are still subject to further negotiation. As of the date of the announcement, the parties have not signed the final acquisition agreement.
[Beijing issues temporary price subsidies to needy people: more than 300,000 people involved, 40 yuan per person]
In order to better guarantee the basic life of the needy people, Beijing strictly implements the linkage mechanism between social assistance and security standards and price rises. Recently, a total of more than 300,000 needy people in 10 categories of urban and rural subsistence allowances in the city will be issued a temporary price subsidy in January 2023 , The subsidy standard is 40 yuan per person, and it is expected to be paid out before the end of February.
[Korean media: The world‘s first book written by ChatGPT and translated and proofread by AI will be published in South Korea next week]
“Korea Economic News” reported on February 19 that South Korean publisher Snowfox Books plans to release a book written entirely by ChatGPT, and artificial intelligence (AI) machines are responsible for translation into Korean, proofreading and illustration work, which is the first in the global publishing industry. example. The book, titled “45 Ways to Find the Purpose of Life,” is based on a content idea developed by Snowfox Books CEO Seo Jin and will hit shelves on Feb. 22.
【The Chinese team won the 2023 Asian Badminton Mixed Team Championship】
On February 19, local time, the final of the 2023 Asian Badminton Mixed Team Championships was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Chinese team defeated the South Korean team with a total score of 3:1 and won the championship.
【Thai consumer confidence hits 26-month high】
Anucha, a spokesman for the Thai Prime Minister’s Office, said on the 19th that according to the survey, the Thai consumer confidence index reached the highest level in 26 months in January this year. In this regard, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth believes that this reflects the effectiveness of the government’s economic policies and measures. A survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce found that Thailand’s consumer confidence index reached 51.7 in January this year, improving for the eighth consecutive month and the highest level in 26 months.
[The movie “Manjianghong” was released for 29 days, and the box office exceeded 4.4 billion]
According to the data of Beacon Professional Edition, as of 17:27 on February 19, the movie “Manjianghong” was released for 29 days, and the box office exceeded 4.4 billion. The film currently ranks seventh on the box office list of Chinese film history, and “Detective Chinatown 3” (4.523 billion) ranks sixth.
[Baijiu brand Jiangtu Jiangjiu received tens of millions of yuan in Series A financing]
A few days ago, Jiangtu Jiangjiu, a new brand of baijiu, announced the completion of the A round of financing, led by Great Western Fund. The financing in this round will be mainly used for the iterative research and development, brand marketing and promotion of Jiangtu’s Jiangtu Jiangjiu products. According to the data, the full name of the Great Western Fund is “Xinjiang Great Western Growth Industry Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd.”, which is an industrial investment platform dominated by state-owned assets in Xinjiang, and currently has accumulated assets under management of more than 5 billion yuan. New energy, comprehensive health, new consumption, high-end manufacturing, cultural tourism and other industries and tracks are the main investment directions of the Great Western Fund.
【Chairman of Acer: The demand for consumer electronics products has not picked up yet】
According to Taiwan media Central News Agency, Chen Junsheng, chairman of Acer, a major PC brand manufacturer, said this week that the demand for consumer electronics products has not yet picked up, and the situation in the first half of the year was not very good.
【my country’s first batch of AC drive diesel locomotive projects exported to Central Africa signed a contract, and the whole vehicle is produced nationwide】
CRRC Ziyang Co., Ltd. signed a contract with the owner of the Democratic Republic of Congo (hereinafter referred to as “Congo (Kinshasa)”) for the design and manufacture of 6 narrow-gauge AC drive diesel locomotives and a 10-year maintenance service contract through the “cloud contract”.This is the first time that my country’s AC drive diesel locomotives have been exported to Central Africa。