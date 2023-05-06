HTC releases new phone teaser video U23 Pro is coming soon? – Mobile phone brand news

HTC’s new phone U23 Pro has sparked a lot of discussions before it was released. First, Japanese media exclusively revealed the phone’s specifications and chip used. This mobile phone has not yet been launched, so the specifications and design of this new mobile phone are all seen.

Netizens ridiculed HTC’s new phone for not being able to keep it secret enough, and they didn’t pay for the specifications of the single phone. Finally, HTC officially uploaded the trailer of the suspected new phone on Facebook today, and all signs indicate that the release of the new phone may not be far away.

HTC’s official Facebook group released a new product trailer this afternoon (5/5). In the film, you can see the outline of a suspected mobile phone, which is full of mystery. Whether it is the cosmic background and the words “Viverse” used in the film, it implies that the new machine may be related to the metaverse or the application of virtual reality, which will satisfy the appetite of fans. As for the release date and other mobile phone-related information, nothing was mentioned.

However, according to the information currently available, the specifications of the U23 Pro are quite clear. The biggest highlight is that it is equipped with Samsung’s 108 million-pixel photosensitive element, and the processor uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, and 4,600mAh battery capacity .