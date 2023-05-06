Home » ATALANTA: FIRST CALL FOR THE GYM
ATALANTA: FIRST CALL FOR THE GYM

First call-up of Marco Palestra to the Atalanta first team in matches with points up for grabs. Coach Gasperini, on the eve of the championship match against Juventus, recalled the Primavera after letting them play the last minutes of the friendly match in Nice on 16 December during the break for the World Cup. The right winger, from Milan from Buccinasco, who turned 18 last March 3, is a product of the Assago Sports Group who also passed through the Inter academy before taking the path of the Zingonia youth sector at the age of 10. Both Lorenzo Bernasconi and Leonardo Mendicino, who recently joined the group, were left at the Under 19 team, awaiting the home match against Cagliari on Sunday.

