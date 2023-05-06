++ Searches in progress for the clashes at the Dacia Arena ++ – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

Five people arrested for the clashes at the Dacia Arena ++ In Udine, Gorizia, Pordenone and Naples TRIESTE (ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 06 – Five people have been arrested for the incidents at the Dacia Arena, three of whom are outside the Udine district. The deferred arrests were made today and refer to the incidents that occurred at the end of the Udinese-Naples match in which 15 people were injured, six of whom were hospitalized (one in serious condition due to broken limbs). There are two arrests made for resistance and for specific crimes committed during sporting events carried out in Udine, and then in Pordenone, Gorizia, Naples. The chief prosecutor, Massimo Lia, has announced that the investigations are continuing. (HANDLE). DO-YT8/ S0B X763

(ANSA) – UDINE, MAY 06 – Some of the presumed perpetrators of the clashes at the Dacia Arena stadium have been identified, during the celebrations of the Napoli championship, searches are underway against some ultras by the Police who have viewed the videos of those minutes. The Police Chief of Udine, Alfredo D’Agostino, confirmed to ANSA that “there is an activity in progress: it will be the Public Prosecutor’s Office that will announce the outcome of the investigation and provide information on the measures adopted”. (HANDLE).