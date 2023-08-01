Home » A man from Gradiska suspected of blackmail Info




The police carried out a criminal investigation of LJ.O. from Gradiška, because of the suspicion that he committed the crime of blackmail.

Izvor: Shutterstock

He is suspected of blackmailing the injured girl over the phone in the period from July 29 to 30, 2023, that he would publish explicit photos if she did not pay him a certain amount of money.

“During the criminal investigation, items that can be linked to the commission of a criminal offense were seized from the suspect with a certificate. The duty prosecutor of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka was informed about everything.” the police announced.

