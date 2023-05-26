A man opened the door of a plane flying in South Korea: the plane landed safely and the man was arrested

On Friday morning in South Korea, a man opened the door of a plane in flight, and was arrested shortly after: the plane managed to land safely. About ten passengers were transported to hospital with breathing problems, but are not in serious condition. At the moment it is not clear why the man opened the hatch: the South Korean news agency Yonhap writes that he is a man of about 30 and that the police are currently questioning him.

The plane, owned by the South Korean Asiana Airlines, had departed from the island of Jeju and was headed for the city of Daegu, about 230 kilometers southeast of the capital Seoul. The hatch was opened shortly before the plane began landing maneuvers, around 12:45 local time (5:45 Italian time).