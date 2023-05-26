Home » A man opened the door of a plane flying in South Korea: the plane landed safely and the man was arrested
World

A man opened the door of a plane flying in South Korea: the plane landed safely and the man was arrested

by admin
A man opened the door of a plane flying in South Korea: the plane landed safely and the man was arrested

On Friday morning in South Korea, a man opened the door of a plane in flight, and was arrested shortly after: the plane managed to land safely. About ten passengers were transported to hospital with breathing problems, but are not in serious condition. At the moment it is not clear why the man opened the hatch: the South Korean news agency Yonhap writes that he is a man of about 30 and that the police are currently questioning him.

The plane, owned by the South Korean Asiana Airlines, had departed from the island of Jeju and was headed for the city of Daegu, about 230 kilometers southeast of the capital Seoul. The hatch was opened shortly before the plane began landing maneuvers, around 12:45 local time (5:45 Italian time).

See also  Criminologist Radovanović on handing over weapons | Info

You may also like

Vukanović on the meeting of Aleksandar Vučić |...

US election 2024: DeSantis kicks off campaign amid...

World Aperitif Day, the Spritz is the favorite...

A peace summit is needed for Kiev in...

Udinese News | With Dia out, who’s in...

Ukrainian, Kiev, ‘we need a summit for peace,...

UNESCO newly designates 18 global geoparks – Global...

Music for Africa Day! – From Mauritius…

THQ Nordic offers us a long demonstration, prologue...

The condition of the killer boy raises one...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy