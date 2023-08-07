Home » A man was arrested in Forbach, France, accused of having locked up and tortured his wife for 12 years
French police on Monday did he know of having arrested a German man who allegedly kept his wife locked up and tortured for twelve years. The man, who was only said to be 55, lived in the French town of Forbach, in the north-east of the country, bordering the German state of Saarland. A police source told the news agency AFP that the woman, also German, was found naked with her head shaved in a closed bedroom: she was taken to hospital with fractures in both legs and fingers.

The police source told ad AFP that the 53-year-old woman had managed to call the police in Germany over the weekend, saying that she had been locked up at home since 2011 and that since then she would have been tortured several times by her husband.

