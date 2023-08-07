A pass interrupted the game Vojvodina – Partizan | Sports

The match could not be continued

Izvor: TV Arena sport/screenshot

The Serbian Superliga derby between Vojvodina and Partizan was interrupted during the second half of the match because a dog ran onto the field. The break lasted a minute or two, some players from Vojvodina tried to catch the dog and take it out, although the female growled at one of them. After that, she ran off the field and into the street by herself. Take a look at what it looked like:

Vojvodina Partizan Source: YouTube/TV Arena sport

In the 56th minute, Partizan had a 1:0 lead with a goal by striker Saldanja, and after a short break due to a dog, the black and white team doubled their advantage with a great goal by Quinci Mennig. He positioned himself on the edge of the penalty area and hit the crossbar, thus announcing the triumph of the black and whites at the “Karađorđe” stadium 15 minutes before the end. And the derby between “lala” and Beograd will be remembered for the cute dog who was the main star of the match for a few moments in the well-filled stands.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

