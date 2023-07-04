A person hit some pedestrians in a car in Tel Aviv, Israel: there are at least six injured

Tuesday morning a person hit some pedestrians by car in Tel Aviv, Israel: there are at least six injured, including a woman who is said to be in serious condition. The dynamics of what happened is not yet clear but, according to the police, there was a person driving the car who, after hitting pedestrians, got out and stabbed one: later a passer-by shot her and killed her killed. The police called it a terrorist attack.

#BREAKING: Reports of a ramming attack in Tel Aviv – 5 injured pic.twitter.com/eD6grRz2Xd — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) July 4, 2023

