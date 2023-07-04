Home » A tragic accident marked the enduro world championship in Slovakia
A tragic accident marked the enduro world championship in Slovakia

The sixth part of the enduro world championship in Gelnica, Slovakia was tragically marked by the death of the local motorcyclist Jaroslav Dir. Right during the prologue on the local football field, he fell on one of the artificial obstacles and, despite the immediate help of doctors, succumbed to his injuries at the age of 34 after being transported to the hospital. The competitive driver, who regularly drove in the European series, was looking forward to the premiere among the world‘s best, which ended fatally for him just 10 minutes by car from the village of Žakarovce, where Diro grew up.

