Verstappen fears the regulation changes of 2026

With the season of Formula 1 2023 still in progress, one is already thinking about the 2026and the issues that come up, are quite interesting.

“The combustion engine cannot become a generator to recharge the battery. I think the problem could easily be fixed adjusting the ratio between the electrical power and that of the heat”. These are the words of the team principal of Red Bull Christian Horner who in the press conference on Friday launched a couple of appeals in view of what will be the new regulatory changes from 2026 which will also concern the debut of the new power units without MGU-H and powered by 100% biofuels.

“I know that the FIA ​​is taking this matter very seriously and that they are watching the simulations closely as they become more accurate Horner added. right now we’re about 50-50 [tra potenza termica ed elettrica, n.d.r]. There is no need to change much, but to adapt to the circuits. A 5% difference it could have a significant effect, perhaps as much as 10%. If we adjust that ratio, we could quickly be independent of active aerodynamics and all the complexity that comes with it”.

TOTO WOLFF’S ANSWER

Toto Wolff intervened in response: “Do you really think we won’t come up with a chassis and aerodynamics that prevent the riders from downshifting in a straight line? It’s not realistic, perhaps what scares Horner the most is that their engine program is not progressing as it should. We should ask ourselves what are the motivations behind these statements”.

VERSTAPPEN’S FEARS

He was also questioned about the matter Max Verstappen on the occasion of the press conference following the Austrian Grand Prix: “I also talked about it with the team and saw the data on the simulator, looks pretty awful to me. I mean, if you go flat out on the Monza straight, I don’t know how long, like four or five hundred before the end of the straight, you have to downshift because that way you can go faster. It seems to me that we are moving towards another ‘Formula Engine’, whoever has the best power unit will have a great advantage and this will lead to an escalation of costs in the search for a few more horsepower”.

NOT ONLY THE POWER UNIT

It’s not just the power unit that worries the Dutchman: “The cars will probably have much less aerodynamic drag. So, it will be even more difficult to overtake on the straight. And then there’s the active aerodynamics, which you can’t control, because everything will be controlled by the ECU. This, in my opinion, makes driving very uncomfortable, because I prefer to control it myself. Also, the weight will increase even more. Of course, when you’re behind someone, maybe you need more front or more rear. This sort of thing. If the system starts checking it for you, I don’t think that’s the right way forward. Also, the weight is still gaining. At the moment, in my opinion, the numbers and data already available do not bode well. I’m not very enthusiastic about this situation. From my point of view, all these elements should be taken seriously because 2026 is not that far away”.

