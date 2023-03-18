The trial in the proceedings against Veljko Belivuk continued.

In the Special Court in Belgrade yesterday, the questioning of witnesses who were collaborators in the proceedings against Veljko Belivuk, Marko Miljković and others accused of seven murders, drug and weapons trafficking, kidnapping and rape, Bojan Hrvatin, continued. At one point in the courtroom, a set of photographs taken by the police was shown, but it was stated that the accused Vlade Draganić, the owner of the house in Ritopek, was also present with the police.

At that moment, Marko Miljković asked to check where Draganić was on July 18, when the aforementioned photos were taken. However, now the question arises as to who it is Vlade Draganić for whom it was previously speculated that he also offered himself as a cooperating witness, but that he did not receive that status.

Draganić, by the way, is the owner of the house in Ritopek where, as claimed by the indictment of the Special Prosecutor’s Office, Belivuk’s team liquidated their opponents or those who had a serious grudge against them in a secret room, and then destroyed their traces and their bodies in horrific ways. They took pictures of all this and sent it via the “Sky” application, which experts abroad managed to open, so the police and the prosecution got their hands on valuable evidence against this, as it turned out, extremely cruel criminal clan.

Also, as previously speculated, Draganić was seriously depressed after his arrest a year and a half ago. In detention, he allegedly did not want to leave his cell, refused meals and lost about thirty kilograms. In the meantime, information leaked out that he had been engaged in racketeering and money laundering for years, and that’s how he acquired the property he has.

