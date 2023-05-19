Home » A policeman jumped on the hood of a car during a chase | Info
A video appeared on the Internet showing a police officer hanging from the hood of a car during the pursuit of a suspect.

Source: YouTube/ 6abc Philadelphia

Denis Gider was stopped by the police on March 5, 2021, and he grabbed the steering wheel, hit the gas and started to run away, writes the “New York Post”. Officer Patrick McCarthy stopped the vehicle and asked the driver and passenger to get out of the car. The driver got out, but the suspect Gider did not.

By the way, a warrant was issued for him. He gripped the steering wheel, and at that moment McCarthy drew a gun and pointed it at him. Gider hit the gas and started to run.

McCarthy jumped onto the hood and hung on while the car was going approximately 50 miles per hour. He repeatedly told Gieder to stop the vehicle, but he did not want to do so. At one point, the car started to go down the dirt road and ended up in a ditch.

The car bounced as it fell into the ditch and McCarthy bounced and flew several meters backwards. He suffered numerous injuries. Gider pleaded guilty to aggravated assault by vehicle and was sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison, claiming in court that he feared for his life when the officer pulled his gun and jumped on top of the car.


The policeman is hanging on the car
Source: YouTube/6abc Philadelphia

(WORLD)

