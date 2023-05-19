Frost with De Laurentiis, Spalletti towards farewell to Naples

Luciano Spalletti gave Napoli their third Scudetto of its history, but the coach is preparing to say goodbye to the blue club. President De Laurentiis would like to exercise the unilateral renewal option of the contract with the Tuscan coach until 2024. And after the mathematical conquest of the Scudetto, “ADL” was clear: “This project never stops. This is a point starting. Is it starting again with Spalletti? Yes“. An explicit confirmation from the president that Spalletti didn’t like it. “De Laurentiis says what’s the rest? I tell the president that he has to tell me, not to you. He has to talk to me”. The coach had thanked the blue club for the Pec with which he made it known that he wants to exercise the option to extend the contract.

The “friendship and thanksgiving” dinner, but the frost remains

Then the frost with the negotiation blocked. Also the dinner between the president and the coach did not bridge the gaps. “With Spalletti it was a dutiful and good-humored dinner, one of friendship and thanksgiving,” said Aurelio De Laurentiis. There is disagreement about the future of Napoli. First of all the financial situation of the club may not predict a salary increase for the coach with the renewal. Then there are the probable sales of some major players of the Scudetto. Kim Min Jae which should go to Manchester United in the Premier League as well as Victor Osimhen. And there is also the probable departure of sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli (direction Juve).

Four candidates to replace Spalletti

Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport has revealed the candidates to replace Spalletti in the event that the renewal negotiation is definitively missed. The first is Antonio Conte which De Laurentiis has always liked and who will return to Italy after the divorce with Tottenham. There is then Robert De Zerbi, protagonist in the Premier League with his Brighton. De Zerbi knows the environment because he was a Napoli player for two years. It also enters the list of ADLs Gian Piero Gasperinialready contacted in 2011. Finally Vincenzo Italianwhich dragged Fiorentina to the Conference League final.