This is how date 1 of the League finals will be played

This is how date 1 of the League finals will be played

Julian Andres Santa

The Major Division of Colombian Soccer, Dimayor, announced the programming of date 1 of the final home runs of the first semester of the Colombian League, after the draw was made, leaving the groups confirmed as follows: Group A: Águilas Doradas , Nacional, Alianza Petrolera and Deportivo Pasto. Group B: Millionaires, America, Boyacá Chicó and Medellín.

The day will start tomorrow at 6 pm with the game between Deportivo Pasto and Nacional. For its part, at 8 pm, an attractive duel between Medellín and Millonarios.

On Sunday, a single game will be played, scheduled for 6 in the afternoon where Boyacá Chicó, one of the surprise teams of the semester, receives América de Cali in Tunja. Monday will be the complement to the first date with the confrontation between Alianza Petrolera and Águilas Doradas at 6 in the afternoon.

Given:

The final is stipulated to be played between June 21 or 22, the first leg and the second leg between the 24th or 25th of the same month.

