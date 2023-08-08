Minister of Water Resources Discusses Key Defense Work for Flood Control in Songhua and Haihe River Basins

Li Guoying, Deputy Commander of the National Defense Command and Minister of the Ministry of Water Resources, recently chaired a special meeting to discuss and deploy key defense work in the flood-affected areas. The meeting saw the video connection of the Haihe and Songliao Water Conservancy Committees of the Ministry of Water Resources for this purpose.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, the flood situation in the Songhua River Basin is still developing, causing 85 rivers to exceed the warning level. This has resulted in a wide range of influence and numerous rivers breaching their banks. The operation of flood detention areas is currently at a critical stage, making the defense task cumbersome and challenging.

In response to the flood control situation in the Songhua River Basin, Li Guoying outlined five requirements. Firstly, immediate flood evolution conduction forecasts should be made for rivers experiencing ongoing floods. This entails studying and anticipating risk points downstream, as well as taking proactive measures such as evacuating people from dangerous areas, constructing sub-dikes, and reinforcing vulnerable sections. Secondly, embankment defenses should be prioritized for rivers where floodwaters are receding to ensure the safety of flood control as water returns to its natural channels.

Thirdly, reservoirs should be operated at high water levels, and effective measures should be taken during intermittent periods of rainfall to reduce water levels and prevent reservoir collapse. This will ensure the safety of downstream areas when large flows are released. Fourthly, close attention should be paid to the flood process of the main stream of the Songhua River. Early warning information should be disseminated immediately once the flood number standard is reached, with a focus on embankment defense. Finally, the development and changes of Typhoon No. 6 “Kanu” should be closely monitored, particularly its impact on heavy rainfall in rivers such as the Tumen River, Yalu River, Second Songhua River, Mudan River, Lalin River, and Suifen River. Flood prevention measures should be implemented in advance.

For the flood control of the Haihe River Basin, Li Guoying stated three requirements. Firstly, a precise understanding of the total flood volume and process of the Daqing River system is essential. This will enable effective defense strategies for key targets such as the embankment of the newly built flood diversion channel, the Dongdian flood storage and detention area, and the embankment of the Duliu River. Secondly, a comprehensive understanding of the distribution of flood retention in the flooded area of the Yongding River is crucial. Risk points should be identified in advance, and teams, materials, and equipment should be pre-arranged to safeguard embankments in this region. Lastly, the safety of the embankment of the Duliujian River and Yongdingxin River should be ensured while scientifically dispatching tide-proof gates and carrying out timely trace-back scour dispatches, thereby reducing sediment deposition.

The efforts of Li Guoying and the Ministry of Water Resources aim to mitigate the damage caused by floods in these critical areas. These measures are expected to help better prepare for future floods and safeguard the lives and properties of those living in these regions.

