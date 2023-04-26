Home » A prominent Iranian religious leader was killed in an armed attack
A prominent Iranian religious leader was killed in an armed attack

A prominent Iranian religious leader was killed in an armed attack

One person in Iran on Wednesday morning he shot Abbas Ali Soleimani, prominent religious leader of the country, by killing him. The attack was carried out in the city of Babolsar, which is located in the province of Mazandaran, in the north of the country. The Iranian News Agency IRNA writes that the bomber was stopped and arrested shortly after. Abbas Ali Soleimani was 75 years old and was a member of the Assembly of Experts, the body in Iran that has the task of electing the country’s Supreme Guide, a position held by Ali Khamenei since 1989. At the moment, no further details have been disclosed on the identity of the attacker and on the dynamics of the attack.

