France, opposition deputies prevent the premier from speaking by intoning the Marseillaise: “No to pension reform”

Protests in the French parliament at the entrance to the premier Elisabeth Borne which activated the mechanism provided by article 49.3 of the French Constitution to get the pension reform approved without the vote of Parliament. Opposition MPs stood up and sang the full la Marseillaise and holding up white placards that read “not at 64 years old“. The sitting was suspended for two minutes to allow order to be restored to the courtroom. When the session resumed, Borne continued to speak announcing the use of the mechanism provided for by the Constitution which allows for the avoidance of the vote. The premier was forced to interrupt several times for shouts, i whistles and the uninterrupted singing of the “Marseillaise” by the deputies of the opposition.

