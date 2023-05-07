A railway from Saudi Arabia to India (perhaps passing through Israel): the American answer to the Chinese Silk Road

JERUSALEM – A railway and maritime network linking the Middle and Far East, from Saudi Arabia to India, which will shape an American response to China‘s New Silk Road. With the dream that one day, perhaps not far away, the network may also include Israel. It is the horizon that according to the portal Axios National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan he had discussions over the weekend during his visit to Riyadh with the hosts but also with the representatives of New Delhi and the United Arab Emirates.