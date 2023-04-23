Home » A scooter was thrown from the bridge Info
A video appeared on social networks showing that one of the electric scooters, which can be rented in Banja Luka, was thrown into Vrbas.

Although it is not visible in the video, the guy who takes the video and takes the scooter out of the river, claims that he saw unknown persons throw the scooter from the bridge.

“I’m watching people throw scooters from the bridge, they’re not children, it’s three or four in the morning. Is this possible? Kudos to the boys for throwing, what kind of people we’ve become. Shame on whoever threw this,” he hears. is on the video.

