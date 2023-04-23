Buddy and company apartment: How companies find employees abroad

14
“How are we supposed to maintain growth and process orders if we can’t find people?”: This sentence comes up in most conversations with entrepreneurs. According to the state’s skilled worker monitor, 129,000 jobs could be missing in Upper Austria by 2030 due to demographic developments. There is potential among part-time employees and older employees or pensioners. However, experts agree that it will not work without qualified immigration.
