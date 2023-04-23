Home » Buddy and company apartment: How companies find employees abroad
Business

Buddy and company apartment: How companies find employees abroad

by admin
Buddy and company apartment: How companies find employees abroad

“How are we supposed to maintain growth and process orders if we can’t find people?”: This sentence comes up in most conversations with entrepreneurs. According to the state’s skilled worker monitor, 129,000 jobs could be missing in Upper Austria by 2030 due to demographic developments. There is potential among part-time employees and older employees or pensioners. However, experts agree that it will not work without qualified immigration.

See also  GDP, Minister Franco: "The Russian aggression in Ukraine weighs on the recovery, 200 million in aid from Italy"

You may also like

Leading the new infrastructure of mines to empower...

Inpatient care: Hospital reform: Centralization can save lives

Is our Constitution anti-fascist? I would say no,...

Operational fire protection: companies should know this

Geneva Lamborghini out of her breasts. All transparent...

The Shanghai Auto Show focuses on the trend...

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Pnrr, EU: “In close contact with Rome for...

Kretschmer: Climate plans lead to “deindustrialization” | free...

Child tax bonus, it would cost more than...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy