LIVE Superbike, Dutch GP 2023 LIVE: Bautista wins the Superpole race, according to Rea

11:35 In the general classification, Alvaro Bautista flies to 149 points against 98 for Toprak Razgatlioglu, 88 for Andrea Locatelli and 73 for Jonathan Rea.

11:34 Below is the classification of the SuperPole Race

1 1 BAUTISTA Alvaro Ducati Panigale V4R LEAD LEAD 1’33.996 1’33.780 287 291

2 65 REA Jonathan Kawasaki ZX-10RR 0.916 +0.916 1’34.362 1’33.947 282 286

3 54 RAZGATLIOGLU Toprak Yamaha YZF R1 1.757 +0.841 1’34.654 1’34.093 285 289

4 22 LOWES Alex Kawasaki ZX-10RR 3.126 +1.369 1’34.958 1’34.124 284 291

5 55 LOCATELLI Andrea Yamaha YZF R1 6.067 +2.941 1’35.003 1’34.500 283 290

6 47 BASSANI Axel Ducati Panigale V4R 6.781 +0.714 1’35.037 1’34.581 286 293

7 77 AEGERTER Dominique Yamaha YZF R1 7.054 +0.273 1’35.152 1’34.666 286 290

8 45 REDDING Scott BMW M1000 RR 7.125 +0.071 1’34.985 1’34.562 292 293

9 97 VIRGO Xavi Honda CBR1000 RR-R 8.568 +1.443 1’35.412 1’34.743 289 297

10 60 VAN DER MARK Michael BMW M1000 RR 10.344 +1.776 1’36.021 1’34.721 286 290

11 7 LECUONA Iker Honda CBR1000 RR-R 10.546 +0.202 1’36.268 1’34.891 286 295

12 87 GARDNER Remy Yamaha YZF R1 11.246 +0.700 1’34.915 1’34.905 283 291

13 21 RINALDI Michael Ruben Ducati Panigale V4R 11.807 +0.561 1’35.541 1’35.223 286 293

14 5 OETTL Philipp Ducati Panigale V4R 12.037 +0.230 1’35.072 1’35.072 288 293

15 9 PETRUCCI Danilo Ducati Panigale V4R 12.825 +0.788 1’35.466 1’35.159 290 292

16 28 RAY Bradley Yamaha YZF R1 13.079 +0.254 1’36.217 1’35.167 283 286

17 31 GERLOFF Garrett BMW M1000 RR 13.549 +0.470 1’34.726 1’34.726 291 300

18 35 SYAHRIN Hafizh Honda CBR1000 RR-R 20,193 +6,644 1’36,476 1’35,899 281 291

19 66 SYKES Tom Kawasaki ZX-10RR 21.340 +1.147 1’36.086 1’36.086 277 286

20 34 BALDASSARRI Lorenzo Yamaha YZF R1 24.463 +3.123 1’36.570 1’35.812 276 286

21 51 GRANADO Eric Honda CBR1000 RR-R 25.353 +0.890 1’37.920 1’36.043 269 289

22 16 RUIU Gabriele BMW M1000 RR 25,706 +0,353 1’37,318 1’36,542 280 281

23 52 KONIG Oliver Kawasaki ZX-10RR 27.243 +1.537 1’36.622 1’36.557 278 285

OT 32 VINALES Isaac Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1’38.084 267 280

OT 76 BAZ Loris BMW M1000 RR

11:30 Bautista finished in 1’33.780, followed by Rea (1’33.947) and Razgatlioglu (1’34.093). Fifth Locatelli (1’34.124), then Bassani (134.581). Fifteenth then Petrucci, twentieth Baldassarri. Twenty-second Riui

CHECKERED FLAG! ALVARO BAUSTISTA WINS THE SUPERPOLE RACE!

-1 Bautista confirms his superiority over the competition, but Rea really fought almost to the end, keeping up with the Spaniard’s exaggerated pace. Incredible.

-2 Baustista now takes the lead and is on his way to victory avoiding trouble in the last lap

-2 MONSTER BAUTISTA who registers on the sixth lap of the race 1’33.780!!!!!!!! But Rea doesn’t give up!

-3 Last three laps, Rea wants to push! Not an easy customer for Bautista. Locatelli fifth, Bassani sixth. The two Italians travel a second away from the leadership

-4 Rea gets closer and closer and tries to hold on to Bautista! It could be a fiery ending. Locatelli leaps to sixth place.

-5 Meanwhile Bassani is fifth, while Locatelli is seventh. Rinaldi instead twelfth. Rea gets very close to Baustista when changing direction, he’s trying to figure out which section of the track to launch the attack on but it’s not easy. Razgatlioglu maintains third position

-6 The top three are close! Bautista at 1’34.044, followed by Rea at 1’34.082. In some stretches of the track, the Spaniard is truly impregnable.

-7 Overtaking Bautista who breaks very deep! The Iberian surpassed the British with disarming simplicity!

-8 Razgatlioglu gets distracted and loses something, while Rea takes the lead. The Spaniard pushes but the British close the door for now!

THE TRAFFIC LIGHTS ARE ON! THE SUPERPOLE RACE FINALLY STARTS

11:13 The warm-up is now underway

11:10 Here we are! Everything’s ready! Finally the grill is empty! Sighting Lap, then Warm Up. Bautista on Pole. Locatelli sixth, Bassani eighth. Anything can happen.

11:09 The departure time has not yet been communicated. However, it doesn’t seem that much is missing at the start of this Superpole race

11:07 AM Attention! There will be 8 race laps instead of 10. An even more sprint race!

11:05 Meanwhile, Loris Baz has returned to the pits. His bike flamed during the warm up. The risk is the release of fluids.

11:04 The race stewards are checking the final details

11:02 Problems with Loris Baz’s bike, work is being done on the track. The images do not allow us to understand what specifically happened

ATTENTION RED FLAG, Delayed departure

10:59 Warm up starts! We are almost there!

10:55 Only five minutes left and we’re off!

10:53 Also waiting for Locatelli, who also appeared in good condition in race-1, finishing fourth with an excellent last segment.

10:49 Audience of great occasions on the Dutch circuit. The track is in fact considered the reference point for all of northern Europe.

10:46 We recall that Baustista currently leads the standings with 137 points, followed by Razgatlioglu with 91 and the Italian Andrea Locatelli with 83.

10:40 The special observer will undoubtedly be the Spaniard of the Ducati Bautista, up until now the great ruler of the World Championship. The penalty of three positions on the starting grid and the subsequent victory in total fluency in race 1 – are the certification of an impressive state of form.

10:35 GOOD MORNING FRIENDS OF OA SPORT! Less than half an hour until the start of the Superpole

Good morning and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the Superpole Race and Race-2 of the Dutch GP, third round of the 2023 World Superbike Championship. It will be a great show on the Assen track and it starts again the hunt for Alvaro Bautistaleader of the general classification and so far ruler of the season.

The Spaniard from Ducati, well supported by the strength of his Panigale, has so far expressed great speed and consistency. What happened yesterday was emblematic: Superpole won, penalty of three positions on the starting grid and solo victory in Race-1.

He tried in every way Jonathan Rea to steal the show from the Iberian, commanding the first heat for large stretches, but his opponent’s potential was such that, once he took the lead, in the final laps he had such a frightening margin. We’ll see if there will be a repeat today, taking into account the excellent performances they performed Andrea Locatelli, Axel Bassani and Danilo Petrucci Yesterday.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the Superpole Race and Race-2 of the Dutch GP, third round of the 2023 World Superbike Championship: real-time news and constant updates. Appointment with the time-attack from 11.00, while Race-2 will start from 14.00. Good fun!

