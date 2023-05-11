A student in Split announced a massacre at the university before the massacre in Ribnikar | Info

They prevented the young man from committing the massacre in Split and discovered him before the tragedy occurred.

Source: Espresso/Tamara Trajković/private archive

The causes and circumstances that preceded the unprecedented tragedy at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School, in which a seventh-grade student brutally liquidated eight of his peers and a security guard with gunshots, and injured six students and a teacher, are reminiscent of the case from Split a few days ago. writes Slobodna Dalmacija. Before the Belgrade massacre A psychology student (22) from Split was arrested for threatening to mass murder his colleagues at the Faculty of Philosophy.

Fortunately, he is a student from Split exposed with the help of the FBI, who discovered in his phone gruesome plans and videos of a student holding a hand grenade and threatening to kill his colleagues! The student ended up in pre-trial detention. The father of the student from Split works as an inspector in the police, and the mother is a doctor. It is not known whether the young man’s parents knew that he felt rejected.

In the threats, he mentioned the use of a “Glock” pistol, which is also one of the official weapons of the Croatian police, and the question is how he got the weapon from which, as can be seen from the recordings found later, he fired.

Later searches of his apartment and other spaces he uses, no weapon was found. Fortunately, he did not have the opportunity to carry out his threats, thanks to the professionalism and conscientiousness of the Croatian state authorities, who recognized the danger of his behavior and ordered his arrest.

It’s the police urgently completed her task, and the investigating judge, based on all the evidence and expert opinion, judged that it was safest for the young man to end up behind the bars of the pre-trial prison due to the possibility of repeating the act.

As officially announced, the young man recorded two audio and video clips on his phone in which he holds and spins an M75 hand grenade while talking about the attack. In those videos, among other things, he says that he didn’t want it to come to this, but when he is already “human**”, then he will also play a little and play with them.

(MONDO/Slobodna Dalmacija)