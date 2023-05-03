A student in Vojvodina threatened to commit a massacre Info

After the massacre at “Vladislav Ribnikar” elementary school, a student in Vojvodina threatened to do the same.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

“We reacted promptly, closed the school, took the child to interviews“, the president said at the press conference where he talks about today’s bloody feast at the school in Vračar. He also added that as president he will propose new measures:

“Except when it comes to hunting weapons, introducing a moratorium on keeping and carrying weapons in the next two years. Control the operation of all shooting ranges. Prescribing legal responsibility for persons who allow minors access to weapons. Under six, this is my proposal, and think about it in the Government: Today, maturity comes earlier, and it is possible that children and younger people start committing criminal acts – lowering the age limit for criminal offenses from 14 to 12 years. Tightening of sanctions for non-compliance with media content regulations. Introduce mandatory six-month drug tests in schools. Organize special services and mobile teams for peer violence. Ban access to sites like the Dark Net and the like, where you can find out how to commit murder,” said the president and added:

“If we had already done all this, it would hardly have been prevented today, because it is completely different. We have to make sure to save the killer’s younger sister”.

