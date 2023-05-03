Home » A student in Vojvodina threatened to commit a massacre Info
World

A student in Vojvodina threatened to commit a massacre Info

by admin
A student in Vojvodina threatened to commit a massacre Info

After the massacre at “Vladislav Ribnikar” elementary school, a student in Vojvodina threatened to do the same.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

We reacted promptly, closed the school, took the child to interviews“, the president said at the press conference where he talks about today’s bloody feast at the school in Vračar. He also added that as president he will propose new measures:

“Except when it comes to hunting weapons, introducing a moratorium on keeping and carrying weapons in the next two years. Control the operation of all shooting ranges. Prescribing legal responsibility for persons who allow minors access to weapons. Under six, this is my proposal, and think about it in the Government: Today, maturity comes earlier, and it is possible that children and younger people start committing criminal acts – lowering the age limit for criminal offenses from 14 to 12 years. Tightening of sanctions for non-compliance with media content regulations. Introduce mandatory six-month drug tests in schools. Organize special services and mobile teams for peer violence. Ban access to sites like the Dark Net and the like, where you can find out how to commit murder,” said the president and added:

“If we had already done all this, it would hardly have been prevented today, because it is completely different. We have to make sure to save the killer’s younger sister”.

(WORLD)

See also  The English word of the year is "permacrisis", "extended period of instability and insecurity"

You may also like

Atalanta Spezia, the live score of the Serie...

Terror in Belgrade, 14-year-old shoots at a school:...

EA announces F1 23 to be released in...

Lionel Messi, penalized by PSG with the biggest...

DMA’S, review of his album How Many Dreams?...

Increased police presence in all schools in BiH...

Ukraine, Zelensky surprise in Helsinki – Corriere TV

Hong Kong District Council to introduce qualification review...

Alessio Profeta at the start of the Targa...

Jessie Ware, critica de su disco That! Feels...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy