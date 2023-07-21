A ton of trash on the beach in Sutomor, Montenegro | Info

A pile of garbage on the beach – who is to blame?

Source: Instagram/podgoricki_vremeplov/Screenshot

On the Instagram page “Podgorički vremeplov” a video from Sutomore on the Montenegrin coast was published, in which you can see how huge cartloads of garbage are on the beach, some in bags, some by their side. What further enraged the users was the fact that the wild dump was placed just two meters from the bathers, which can be seen in the video. Namely, at one point you can see how small children are lying to the right of the landfill.

“The city beach of Sutomore, people throw garbage wherever they arrive, terrible bad culture,” the description states.

In the comments below the video, many of them point out that “it’s not a wild dump, but a way to dispose of garbage, due to the lack of garbage cans.”

„They don’t throw garbage where they arrive, but, as you can see, in a pile. If there was a bin there, which someone didn’t have the brains to put in, the trash would obviously be in the bin. So, it’s not about the people, but about taking care of the beach“; “This is not terrible bad culture, but it is terrible that there is one small bin every 100 meters and 50x more garbage”; “There isn’t a single bin on the entire Sutomorska Promenade, which is a good thing considering how well the municipality takes care of it“, they complain.

On the other hand, they say: “You shouldn’t be offended, elementary culture dictates that you pick up the garbage after you and take it somewhere along the way, throw it in a garbage can, and not leave it and bury it on the beach!” You have to come there tomorrow as well, and the gentlemen expect like God that someone is obliged to clean up after them! It’s called basic culture!”.

The discussion flared up, and it is transferred to the field between the Montenegrin hosts and tourists.

