Juve leaves for the USA, absent Rabiot and Fagioli – Calcio

Juventus is leaving for America, the bianconeri will reach the United States for the American tour which will see them face Barcelona, ​​Milan and Real Madrid. The coach, Massimiliano Allegri, also called up Pogba, while Fagioli had to withdraw at the last minute due to tonsillitis. Not even Rabiot appears in the squad, stopped by some physical ailments.


As already announced in recent days, Bonucci has been excluded from the squad and will continue his work in the city waiting to find a new accommodation, like the other black and white redundancies.

