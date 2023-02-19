Home World A trailer for Lies of P reveals that the game will arrive in August
World

A trailer for Lies of P reveals that the game will arrive in August

A trailer for Lies of P reveals that the game will arrive in August

The South Korean studio Round8 today released a new trailer for the souls-like inspired by the adventures of Pinocchio Lies of Pin which the release period of the game is finally revealed to us (including, we remind you, in the Game Pass): August 2023.

The video introduces us to what appears to be one of the bosses of the game, as well as one of the characters we have already seen in the past, a man with a scar on his eye. The game shows once again its very inspired design: we are sure that it will be a great experience for fans of the genre. We leave you with the video.

