Red meat: what science says about one of the most insidious “food dilemmas” of recent years? Last week we talked about the most recent study on the subject, according to which eating at least two portions of red or processed meat a week leads to a slight increase in the risk of premature death and contracting cardiovascular disease. But will it be so?

By putting together the most important searches it is easy to realize that they are there several myths to dispel is that moderation is the key: eating red meat doesn’t hurt, the important thing is not to exceed a certain number of portions per week. Another fundamental aspect of the matter is that a distinction must always be made between red meat (a beef steak, for example) and processed meat (salami, frankfurters, sausages…), with the second potentially much more dangerous than the first for health.

Red Meat: What Does Science Say? If consumed in moderation, it doesn’t hurt

In public opinion, the red meat debate it definitely flared up in 2015, when the IARC (International Agency for Research on Cancer) announced that it has included processed meats on the official list of carcinogenic foods and red meats in that of probably carcinogenic. Three years later, however, there was a sort of “self-denial” by the IARC: the WHO agency indeed published a much broader and clearer monograph, from which it emerged that there are no prerequisites to classify red meat in the group of possibly carcinogenic products.

Red meat and cholesterol

Despite all the denials, IARC’s shock announcement in 2015 has spawned several scientific studies that have created more than a doubt regarding the healthiness of this food. The premise to make before talking about it is: no pathology it is caused only by moderate consumption of red meat. All potential risks are connected to overeating, which is wrong for any type of food. One of the most accredited hypotheses on the risks of red meat concerns its impact on cholesterol levels. In this regard, a recent study by the University of Nottingham stated that eating less red meat reduces bad cholesterol in the blood (about 10%) and, consequently, lowers the risk of developing heart disease. The reason lies in the saturated fatty acidswhich are the main culprits of the increase in LDL cholesterol.

This research confirmed a number of past studies that showed similar results. Other studies, such as the one published in the summer of 2019 in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, have however denied that the impact on cholesterol is minimal and that can be “undone” by physical activity. When we talk about bad cholesterol, in fact, it is misleading to mention the influence of a single food, as we must always take into account people’s general eating habits, their lifestyle (especially sports) and their body weight (obesity and being overweight carry numerous cardiovascular risks). In conclusion, to keep cholesterol under control you can also focus on reducing the consumption of red meat, which however would not play a decisive role from this point of view. Sausages, cheeses, eggs and simple sugars are much more dangerous for cholesterol.

Red meat and colorectal cancer

In the collective imagination there is another risk associated with the abuse of red meat in the diet, namely the appearance of colorectal cancer. Again according to the IARC, eat more than 500 grams of red and processed meat per week (about three servings) could increase your chances of getting that type of cancer. Moderate consumption of this food, however, it is not dangerous. This was confirmed by a 2017 research conducted by the University of Milan, according to which there is no association between the current consumption of meat and cured meats of the Italian population and colorectal cancer: this is the largest multi-center study conducted in our country on this issue. In that regard it is also important the type of cooking of red meat: when we make it on the grill, for example, carcinogenic substances such as nitrosamines can be formed, but this applies to any food burned during cooking.

Because red meat is good for you

Science also says eating red meat in moderate amounts is good for your health for several reasons. In late 2015, shortly after the IARC announcement, the Oxford University published a large study in which he specified all the positive effects of this food. According to British researchers, totally eliminating red meat from one’s diet would have more contraindications than benefits. The reason? It also supplies energy to the brain thanks to DHA, a essential omega-3s for our cognitive functions. Additionally, research published in the British Journal of Nutrition stated that red meat is an essential source of vitamina B12, essential for the replicative capacity of cells and DNA. Furthermore, beef, pork, lamb and horse steaks provide carnosine, which is a dipeptide that counteracts aging.

Red meat is also good because it is a source of high quality protein, omega 3 (as already mentioned) and omega 6. Furthermore, as confirmed by various studies, we are talking about the only food that simultaneously contains heme iron, zinc , selenium, magnesium, B vitamins and vitamin D. This means that it is a very nutritious food, especially for children.

Portions recommended

Often the studies that demonize red meat are quite weak and they do not take into account many other factors relating to the diet and lifestyle of the subjects observed. It is true that various researches on the subject have highlighted an increase in cardiovascular and cancer risks, but the percentages in question have never even touched +10%. Therefore, eat red meat in moderation it doesn’t hurt, actually: it is recommended as part of a healthy and balanced diet. WHO has specified to do not consume more than 500 grams per week, i.e. approx three portions for an adult. However, this too is a debated topic to say the least, as there are those who say they do not exceed the two portions and who claims to eat red meat four times a week that’s fine, as long as it’s good quality. Different, however, the matter of processed meats (those we call cold cuts), which theoretically should be eaten once a week.

