After knee joint problems: Choupo-Moting back in team training at FC Bayern

Sports

by admin
As of: 04/17/2023 6:08 p.m

At Bayern Munich, hopes are growing that centre-forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who was missing last, will play in the game against Manchester City.

The 34-year-old attacker started team training on Monday at the non-public training session on the club premises of the record-breaking soccer champion.

Choupo-Moting recently had to sit out due to knee problems and also missed Bayern’s 3-0 loss in the first leg of the quarter-finals in Manchester a week ago. Now the classic nine (17 goals this season) could be available again on Wednesday (9 p.m.).

Mané is also back in the squad

In view of the current lack of goals in Bayern’s offensive, that would be good news for coach Thomas Tuchel. Sadio Mané will also return to the squad after being suspended for the Bundesliga home game against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (1-1).

