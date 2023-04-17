Home » Fahrenheit 451, review of the comic by Víctor Santos (2023)
At this point it is obvious to underline the weight of Víctor Santos in the world of Spanish comics. Regardless of the fact that he is adapted in international film productions –that kind of Mr. Marshallese argument that serves to convince those who have not paid attention to it–, it has been a pleasure to see him grow, develop his art step by step, work after work, and above all. all plunge into risky projects more than obvious. And whoever dares with Ray Bradbury’s timeless classic is a new example.

His is an adaptation from which, obviously, he comes out more than well off. His line continues to be as recognizable as ever, his color palette fits perfectly when it comes to portraying that world that is going to hell in a dystopian future that some would like to turn into reality and his good hand to glean what is really important and essential. of Bradbury’s novel once again turns this volume into an ideal comic to get closer to that literature that still has a lot to teach us. Perhaps for this reason, Santos is very faithful to the text of the American writer -he even respects the initial quote from Juan Ramón Jiménez- until reaching the end of the work, a moment that Santos takes advantage of to contribute his grain of sand, a grain of sand that is not it appeals not only to humanity as a whole, to the culture we share, but also to the modest passage through the world of all of us as individuals.

