The domestic golf stars did not start well in Berouna, led by Englishwoman Dawson

The start of the Ladies European Tour (LET) tournament in Beroun did not go well for the domestic golfers. None of them were able to meet the standard of the course, and the Czech Ladies Open results list includes the first Czech names up to the tied 28th position with a loss of five shots to the leading Englishwoman Ana Dawson. The defending champion Jana Melichová recorded a worse result by one stroke, and the home number one Klára Davidson Spilková or the winner of the previous German Masters Kristýna Napoleová lost another shot.

