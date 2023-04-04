Home World A train derailed in the Netherlands | Info
World

A train derailed in the Netherlands | Info

A train derailed in the Netherlands | Info

An accident occurred in The Hague when the train hit a construction crane and derailed.

Izvor: Twitter/Harish Deshmukh

At least one person was killed and 30 injured, many of them seriously, when a passenger train with about 50 passengers derailed early this morning in the Netherlands. after hitting a construction crane on the railway, the Dutch emergency services said.

Rescue teams are at the scene of the accident in Vorschoten, a village near The Hague, Dutch authorities said, Reuters reports. Dutch radio was told by the fire service and emergency services that 19 people were taken to the hospital, and that the others were treated on the spot, the media reports.

The first carriage of the night train from the city of Leiden to The Hague derailed after the collision and ran into a field, the Dutch news agency ANP reported. According to reports, the second carriage overturned on its side, and a fire broke out in the last carriage, but it was quickly extinguished. So far, there are no precise reports on the cause of the accident, and according to some of them, the incident involved a freight train that also hit a construction crane, according to Reuters. Dutch Railways announced on Twitter that trains between Leiden and parts of The Hague were canceled due to the accident.

