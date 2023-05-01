Home » Trump wants to overturn the trial against Jean Carroll | Info
World

by admin
Former US President Donald Trump has requested a mistrial in a civil case in which author E. Jean Carroll accused him of rape and defamation, according to a letter from the former US president.

In a letter filed this morning in federal court in Manhattan, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina cited several alleged errors by the judge, including that he mischaracterized parts of the case and hindered his ability to defend Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump arrived in Scotland today for a short visit to play golf at his courses in Scotland and Ireland.

Trump, who has family roots on the Isle of Lewis, in northwest Scotland, has two golf courses in the country, one north of Aberdeen and one south of Glasgow, as well as a golf course in Ireland.

“It’s wonderful to be home. This is my mother’s home”Trump told reporters after disembarking from the plane at Aberdeen Airport.

