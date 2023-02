In the suburbs of Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, mother-of-five Rachel Kabe has been nicknamed “the cat woman” for turning her four-bedroom home into a shelter for more than 500 cats.

Kaaba for 13 years provides a home for cats in need of help.

In 2020, the 51-year-old decided to start a project called “Cat Sanctuary” in Nairobi, taking them from the streets and providing them with shelter and medical care.

When they recover, Kabe gives them up for adoption.

“Of course, 95 percent of the space in the house is devoted to cats, and I live in one corner,” Kabue said.

She says her children love cats and support her humane mission.

