A woman beat a girl in the center of Belgrade Info

A woman beat a girl in the center of Belgrade Info

A video of a verbal and physical conflict in the center of Belgrade between a store owner and a high school student disturbed the public, and MONDO reached out to the woman who participated in the incident and she revealed the details of the confrontation.

Source: Instagram/Printscreen/moj_beo_grad reserve

A video showing how was published on social networks a grown woman strangles a teenage girl. The physical attack took place in front of the “Zeleni venac” shopping center in Belgrade on May 25, and while the networks are flooded with that clip, reporter MONDA learned at the scene of the conflict from a witness that the girl was a student at a school near the scene of the conflict.

According to witnesses, the teenage girl had bloody scratches on her face and was visibly shaken. The girl asked one of the employees if she could sit on the stairs and she received an affirmative answer. There was a physical confrontation with the woman from the video because she sat down on the steps in front of the mall.

We also asked the woman from the video what happened on the stairs. She discovered that the children sit on that staircase every day, but also that every day she collects the garbage they leave behind.

I came to work and a group of kids were sitting on the steps. I nicely asked them to take cover as I do every day and at least several times a day. It’s not just me, we all do it. We clean up the garbage after them every day. All the children stood up, only one girl did not. I asked her nicely several times to get up. Two more people came out to ask her. Then I went out with water and poured water on the stairs. She didn’t have a drop of water on her. Then she jumped up and hit me first. The video was published as it suited the children. The part where she attacked me was not published“, a woman who got into a conflict with a teenage girl told MONDO.

She pointed out that she is aware that the video that was published seems creepy because, as she said, only the part where she defended herself was released. She stated that she talked afterwards and that she asked to contact her parents.

I would never hit a child in my life. The two of us talked afterwards and I insisted that she write down my phone number and name so that her parents can call me so that I can talk to them if they want to.“, she told MONDO.

She mentioned that in the school where the teenage girl goes, she sent letters several times about how the students were behaving, but that she never received an answer. After the physical confrontation, the police came to the scene and took information from the woman from the video.

(WORLD)

