Russia needs a 6-day week, say economists

Russian business officials have urged Moscow to consider a six-day week. The Russian economy is suffering from Western sanctions as a result of the war in Ukraine. A letter to Russia’s labor minister said that “our financial and economic system still needs additional investments.”

Russian Business officials have urged the Kremlin to consider introducing a six-day work week Business to help that sanctions of the west to survive. This was reported by the Russian newspaper “Iswestia“, which was reported by “Politico‘ was quoted.

The Russian economy needs additional investments

“Thanks to the clear measures taken by the government and the central bank, the Russian Business and the Russian currency not only survived the shock, but also demonstrated its resilience to stress. However, our financial and economic system still needs additional investments,” the Avanti Business Club wrote in a letter to the Russian labor minister.

According to its website, the group includes Russian business representatives and several Russian MPs. Before the first round of sanctions in 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea, the economy was growing steadily and was among the five largest in the world.

According to the authors, a longer working week would help workers who were employed by President Wladimir Putin to achieve the goals set for 2023, to better position the country for a technological and industrial breakthrough. At the same time, dependency on other countries would be reduced.

Unemployment and sanctions as a result of the war

The letter comes at a time when Russia is Record shortage of workers experienced and Employers have the lowest level of available labor since records began in 1998. The war in Ukraine did not only mobilize 300,000 soldiers led, but also to the exodus of citizens.

Meanwhile, the countries of the European Union over an 11th round of sanctions against Russia, after European imports of Russian energy supplies fell particularly sharply.

Sanctions ban Russian coal from August 2022, crude oil from December 2022 and refined oil products from February this year. Over the past year, Russia has increasingly focused on trading with Asian buyers, in particular China and India, left to maintain its exports.

New trading partners for Russia

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Tuesday that trading with China set a new record this year. According to him, the total trading volume could reach $200 billion in 2023. This would surpass the previous record of 190 billion dollars (around 177.3 billion euros) from last year.

“The governments of Russia and China have started a coordinated effort to implement the agreements reached at the highest level,” Mishustin said state news agency Tass.

This article has been translated from English. You can find the original here.